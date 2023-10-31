BNP blockade starts with demonstrations in Jurain, Shahbag, Kamalapur

Dhaka South Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staging demonstration around Kamalapur Railway Station on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Dhaka South Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staging demonstration around Kamalapur Railway Station on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

The 72-hour blockade called by the BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh demanding the immediate resignation of the government started today morning with demonstrations in different parts of Dhaka.

Led by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party leaders and activists took out a protest march and picketed from Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road to signboard supporting the blockade early in the morning.

"Awami League and the law enforcement agencies loyal to the fascist regime have tried their best to stop our peaceful program. Those who have protested and criticised the government's atrocities and irregularities have been subjected to torture and prosecution," Rizvi said. 

"The tears of family members and innocent children of those killed in extrajudicial killings and disappearances have dried up," he added.

Meanwhile, Shahbagh thana BNP brought out processions in the Bijoynagar area of the capital. 

Shahbagh thana BNP brings out processions in the Bijoynagar area of the capital on Monday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Shahbagh thana BNP brings out processions in the Bijoynagar area of the capital on Monday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Meanwhile, Dhaka South Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staged a demonstration from Dhaka's TT para to Kamalapur Railway Station. 

In Dhaka's Jurain, Dhaka south BNP organised its "peaceful blockade" protesting the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul and other leaders and activists. 

They also protested the alleged raids and harassment by police to the residences of the party leaders and activists. 

In Rajshahi University, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists locked two academic buildings on the first day of the BNP blockade.

BNP called for a three-day strike on Sunday, followed by Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh on Monday.

On the same night, eight other opposition parties also joined hands with BNP and Jamaat, saying they would also enforce the blockade separately.

These parties are — Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Gonoforum, People's Party, Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Labour Party and National Democratic Movement.

