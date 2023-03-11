BNP is bewildered after losing way of movement: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP has been bewildered after missing out its way of movement and the party is now forming human chains losing its strength.

He was addressing a grand public rally at Mymensingh circuit house ground this afternoon.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined and addressed the grand public rally as the chief guest.

Quader said BNP has now no strength of waging a movement. Though they lost their strength, they didn't stop making toxic comments, he mentioned.

The AL general secretary said BNP had destroyed the country's democracy. It had banned the March 7 speech of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as Joy Bangla slogan, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has restored democracy in the country and that is why democracy is getting institutional shape now, he added.

AL Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua addressed the rally, among others.