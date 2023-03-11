BNP is bewildered after losing way of movement: Quader

Politics

BNP
11 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

BNP is bewildered after losing way of movement: Quader

BNP
11 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
BNP is bewildered after losing way of movement: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP has been bewildered after missing out its way of movement and the party is now forming human chains losing its strength.

He was addressing a grand public rally at Mymensingh circuit house ground this afternoon.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined and addressed the grand public rally as the chief guest.

Quader said BNP has now no strength of waging a movement. Though they lost their strength, they didn't stop making toxic comments, he mentioned.

The AL general secretary said BNP had destroyed the country's democracy. It had banned the March 7 speech of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as Joy Bangla slogan, he said.   

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has restored democracy in the country and that is why democracy is getting institutional shape now, he added.

AL Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua addressed the rally, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

9h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

9h | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

12h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

20m | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

50m | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway