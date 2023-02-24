BNP is becoming bankrupt gradually: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is gradually becoming a bankrupt organisation as the political party gets stuck in the quicksand of wrong politics.

"The country's people know better that the BNP, which is suffering from a multi-dimensional crisis, is now staying out of boundary in the field of politics after receiving a red card from the people. BNP is gradually becoming a bankrupt party after getting stuck in the quicksand of wrong politics," he said in a statement.

Responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that stated, 'Tarique Rahman is the trailblazer of BNP's movement for restoration of democracy', Quader said Tarique is the blessed son of corruption, the mastermind of August 21 grenade attack, the patron of terrorism and militancy and convicted fugitive and he (Tarique) is a pathfinder in recovering their so-called democracy.

Through this, it has been proved that BNP has chosen the strategy of ill-politics instead of following the path of politics of principles and ideals, he said.

"We want to say clearly that the government or Bangladesh is not in any crisis rather the BNP is in a deep crisis," he added.

The AL general secretary said Mirza Fakhrul talked about the destruction of the country's economy but he commented a few days back that they were in a good position during the Pakistan period.

"What is the economic condition of their beloved Pakistan today? And, on the contrary, where has the economic progress of Bangladesh gone? During 1996-2001, the Awami League government under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina created the golden trend of economic progress," he said.

During 2001-2006, Quader said, the BNP indulged in rampant graft and pushed the economic progress towards a declining trend.

He said the BNP's concern about the economic crisis is nothing but a mockery to the nation.

"We want to say unequivocally that Bangladesh's economy is in a relatively good position despite the global recession and crisis as a result of the timely actions taken by the incumbent government," the AL general secretary said.

"We understand the heart pain of Mirza Fakhrul Islam. As Bangladesh is not a bankrupt one like Pakistan or Sri Lanka, their hidden desires have fallen flat," he said, adding that BNP's dream of seizing state power through conspiracy is getting fade day by day.

About the commodity price hike, Quader said the prices of commodities have soared across the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"BNP is trying to catch fish in troubled waters capitalising on this crisis, which is a threat to entire human civilization", he said.