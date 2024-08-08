BNP bans infiltrators from joining party units

Politics

UNB
08 August, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 08:33 pm

Following the fall of the Awami League government, the BNP has instructed all units not to make any room for the infiltrators in any layer of the party and its associate bodies.

"No leader or activist from any other political party, or non-political individual, is permitted to join any committee of BNP or its affiliated bodies, from the ward level to the national level, until further notice," said a BNP press release today (8 August).

The party also instructed all party members to adhere strictly to this directive.

Meanwhile, BNP will arrange doa mahfil in mosques across the country on Friday after Jumu'a prayers to pray for the departed souls of all the students and individuals who were martyred during the anti-discrimination student movement and for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

The party urged the leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organizations at all levels and all Muslims across the country to participate in the prayers.
 

