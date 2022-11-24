BNP to avoid AL's trap over 10 December rally: Gayeshwar

Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said on Thursday said their party will avoid the trap of inciting violence by the Awami League over the 10 December rally in the capital.

"As Awami League tried to provoke clashes everywhere during our seven rallies. I think it's not unusual that they'll try to do the same in Dhaka on 10 December...but I want to say clearly that we (BNP) won't fall into the government's trap. We'll hold the rally avoiding conflict," he said

The BNP leader alleged that the government made various efforts, using the administration and stopping bus services during the party's previous rallies in a bid to provoke the opposition activists to create violence.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the leaders of the party's newly formed committee of Dhaka district unit.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said their party has already sought permission from the authorities concerned for holding the Dhaka rally at Nayapaltan on 10 December.

"We'll hold the rally there if even they (govt) are unable to give the permission. The rally on 10 December will be held at the venue we have said. We won't wait for permission as we'll arrange the rally whether we're given permission or not," he said.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

The party has already held seven rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal and Faridpur, and Sylhet while the eighth one will be held in Cumilla on 26 November while one in Rajshahi on 23 December. The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.

The organisers said the rallies are meant to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.