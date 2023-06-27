BNP associate bodies to showcase plight of wage-earners by marching in six districts

Four associate bodies of BNP will stage a march of hard working people in six districts to protest the plights of low-income people, alongside the government's corruption, exploitation and repression.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programmes at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

He said Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, Sramik Dal, Tanti Dal and Matsyajibi Dal would take the lead in arranging these programmes to encourage the working people to raise their voices against the government.

Rizvi said their party associate bodies will stage the first march in Noakhali on 15 July, followed by Dinajpur on 19 July, and then in Rajshahi on 28 July to close out the month.

Three further marches under this programme would be held in August, with Jashore on 5 August, then Habiganj on 12 August and finally Barishal on 19 August.

"BNP's four associate bodies will jointly march in six district headquarters to protest the suffering of low-income people, the government's corruption, exploitation and persecution," Rizvi said, noting the gap between the rich and the poor has now reached extreme levels. "The low-income people are going through serious ordeals and they're starving or remaining half-fed."

The poor have been left in the lurch due to rampant corruption, looting and exploitation by the government, the veteran leader said.

"That's why, we, on behalf of our party, have taken the march programme of the hard-working people to save the country and its people," the BNP leader observed.

Rizvi also informed a coordination committee has been formed, headed by party vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, to make the programme a success.

Earlier, three BNP associate bodies -- Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchasebak Dal -- held six rallies in different cities and districts, including the capital to drum up the young generation's support for their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a caretaker government.