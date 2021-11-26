BNP arranges prayer sessions across country for Khaleda’s recovery

Special prayers have been offered on behalf of the BNP across the country after Jummah prayers today seeking speedy recovery of the political party's chairperson Khaleda Zia.

In the capital, the programme was also held centrally by BNP in the south premises of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the Jummah prayers.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, who was the chief guest at the prayer function, said, "We are praying to God for the recovery of our leader in mosques and other religious institutions across the country."

There is no legal obstacle for Khaleda to go abroad for advanced medical treatment the government is not allowing her to go abroad for treatment without any valid reason, added the BNP leader.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

When asked about Khaleda's condition, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said: "Her physical condition is very critical. It is deteriorating day by day. At present, there is no other treatment for her in the country, so we demand to government for arranging her treatment abroad."

Among others, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Dhaka city unit BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman and member secretary Aminul Haque were also present at the prayer programme.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BNP announced an 8-day programme from 25 November to 4 December demanding party chief Khaleda Zia's release and treatment abroad.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal. She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

The 76-year-old BNP chief was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

Khaleda's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

In April this year, she tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to the same hospital. She tested negative for the deadly virus on 8 May.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda Zia to avail treatment outside the country.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment.

But the government says she cannot leave Bangladesh as per the conditions of the temporary release.

