BNP arranges prayer sessions across country for Khaleda’s recovery

Politics

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 03:29 pm

Related News

BNP arranges prayer sessions across country for Khaleda’s recovery

In the capital, the programme was also held centrally by BNP in the south premises of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the Jummah prayers.

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 03:29 pm
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Special prayers have been offered on behalf of the BNP across the country after Jummah prayers today seeking speedy recovery of the political party's chairperson Khaleda Zia. 

In the capital, the programme was also held centrally by BNP in the south premises of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the Jummah prayers.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, who was the chief guest at the prayer function, said, "We are praying to God for the recovery of our leader in mosques and other religious institutions across the country."

There is no legal obstacle for Khaleda to go abroad for advanced medical treatment the government is not allowing her to go abroad for treatment without any valid reason, added the BNP leader.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

When asked about Khaleda's condition, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said: "Her physical condition is very critical. It is deteriorating day by day. At present, there is no other treatment for her in the country, so we demand to government for arranging her treatment abroad."

Among others, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Dhaka city unit BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman and member secretary Aminul Haque were also present at the prayer programme.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BNP announced an 8-day programme from 25 November to 4 December demanding party chief Khaleda Zia's release and treatment abroad.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal. She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

The 76-year-old BNP chief was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

Khaleda's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

In April this year, she tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to the same hospital. She tested negative for the deadly virus on 8 May.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda Zia to avail treatment outside the country.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment.

But the government says she cannot leave Bangladesh as per the conditions of the temporary release.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Khaleda's treatment / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

2h | Bloomberg Special
Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

3h | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

6h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

4h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

19h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

19h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 