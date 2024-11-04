BNP announces Sylhet metropolitan unit's full committee, changes post of president

The BNP has approved a full-fledged committee of its Sylhet metropolitan unit today (4 November) after about 20 months of forming the council.

Rezaul Hasan Kois Lodi has been made acting president, according to a notification signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He served as councilor of the Sylhet City Corporation's Ward 4 and joint convenor of the district's BNP unit.

Previously, Nasim Hossain served as the president from 2023, then Miftah Siddiqui took over in July this year.

The committee comprises 151 members, including 20 vice presidents, 15 joint general secretaries, four organising secretaries, and five co-organising secretaries.