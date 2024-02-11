BNP announces six-day fresh mass contact, leaflet distribution programmes from Tuesday

BNP on Sunday announced a six-day fresh programme, including mass contact and leaflet distribution, across the country beginning on Tuesday as part of its ongoing movement demanding the cancellation of 12th parliament and a fresh election under a non-partisan government.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

As part of the programmes, he said the leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies will carry out mass contact and distribute leaflets in Dhaka and all other metropolitan cities on February 13 and 14 (Tuesday and Wednesday).

A similar programme will also observed in all district towns on February 17 and in all upazilas, thanas, municipalities and unions on February 18 and 19.

Besides, the party will arrange doa mahfil (prayer sessions) after Juma prayers in all mosques across the country on February 16 in memory of Bangladeshis killed recently in firing along Bangladesh and Myanmar borders.

Rizvi said their mass contact and leaflet distribution programmes are also meant to mount pressure on the government to control prices of essential commodities and to release BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and other jailed leaders and activists.

He called upon the party's leaders and workers at all levels to make their fresh programmes a success by braving all possible obstacles and adversities.

This will be the BNP's third round of street programme after the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7.

Earlier on January 27, BNP observed a black-flag procession programme in all metropolitan cities, including in Dhaka, demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliament and protesting the price hike of essential commodities.

Later, BNP announced to take out processions holding black flags across the country, including in the capital on January 30, the first day the 12th parliament went into session, demanding a fresh election under a non-party government.

However, the police did not allow the BNP to take out processions at seven points in the capital on that day as the party was not permitted to observe the programme on the first day of the new parliament session.