BNP announces sit-in programme on 8 June to protest against load shedding

The BNP will stage a sit-in programme outside the power distribution office at district level on 8 June to protest against the 'unbearable load shedding and massive corruption in the power sector'.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint general secretary of the BNP, announced the programme on Tuesday during a press conference at the party office in the capital's Nayapaltan area, reports Prothom Alo.

During the programme to be observed from 11am to 12pm, the party will also issue a memorandum.

The BNP took the decision in this regard during Monday's standing committee meeting.

Highlighting the severity of load shedding, Rizvi said it is better to refer to this as power returns for 1-2 hours instead of outages in village areas.

People in small towns do not get electricity for more than two hours at night and endure load shedding for five to six hours during the day.

Rizvi said power connection does not sustain for more than three to four hours in the capital.

Rizvi said, "The ruling government permitted the establishment of quick rental power plants, which primarily benefited their close associates in amassing significant wealth. While thousands of crores of taka had been cut out of people's pockets in the name of subsidy."

The BNP leader further said he believes the Awami League government committed criminal offences allowing "looting" in the power sector.

"The government enacted the Indemnity Act to legalise ransacking in the power sector," he added.

He said those who are involved in quick rental power projects should be arrested, terming them the greatest enemy of the people.