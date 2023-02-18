BNP announces road march on 25 February

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage road march in districts across the country on 25 February to press home its 10-point demand including holding the next national election under caretaker government.

The protest would also mean to pressurise the government to decrease the price of daily essentials, according to a press release issued by BNP acting office secretary Syed Imran Saleh on Saturday (18 February).

Earlier on 11 February, BNP staged road march on same ground at union level.

BNP's 10-point demand also include the release of imprisoned leaders and activists including Khaleda Zia, the resignation of the "fascist government", the dissolution of the parliament, and the restoration of democracy.