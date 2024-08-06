BNP announces rally at Nayapaltan tomorrow

The BNP has announced that it will organise a rally in front of its central office in Nayapaltan in the capital tomorrow (7 August) at 2pm.

Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will virtually address the rally as the chief guest, Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon said in a press release this evening.

Other leaders of the party, including the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will also address the rally.