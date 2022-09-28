BNP announces rallies protesting price hike, deaths of activists on 8 Oct

Politics

TBS Report 
28 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 01:09 pm

File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

The BNP has planned to hold public rallies in its eight divisional headquarters from 8 October.

The move comes following the recent deaths of BNP activists in police clashes and soaring prices of market essentials.

An announcement was made in this regard by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir during a press conference held at the party's Gulshan office on Wednesday.

The party will be protesting the price hike of essentials, fuel and the killing of four of its activists in the past two months.

The rallies are supposed to begin on 8 October in Chattogram and end in Dhaka on December 10.

BNP, since 22 August, has been organising demonstrations across the country to protest price hikes.

It later held rallies in Dhaka for the same cause along with the killing of its four leaders and activists.

On 31 July, a BNP activist was killed in a clash with police in Bhola when the party was demonstrating against power outages.

On 3 August, Chhatra Dal leader Noore Alam died at a Dhaka hospital from injuries he suffered in the clash.

In Narayanganj, another BNP activist was killed in another clash with police on 1 September and in Munshiganj, a Jubo Dal leader was injured and later died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on 22 September.

