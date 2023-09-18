BNP announces new anti-govt programmes for next 15 days

The BNP has announced new programmes for the next 15 days (19 Sep-3 Oct), demanding the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, reinstatement of a caretaker government system and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia.

Announcing the new programme at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said 11 more mass rallies will be held in the capital, including eight at the entrances of the city.

Besides, five road marches will be held at the district and divisional levels outside of Dhaka.

Nazrul Islam said the party will hold protest rallies in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Gazipur on 19 September. Prayer sessions for the quick recovery of Khaleda Zia will be held at the district, metropolitan, upazila, union, and ward levels across the country on 22 September.

The party has also scheduled similar rallies in Jatrabari and Uttara on 22 September, in Naya Bazar and Amin Bazar on 25 September, and in Gabtoli and Narayanganj on 27 September.

A rally of professionals is scheduled for 26 September in the capital.

In addition, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, women's wing of the BNP, will hold a rally on 29 September, while two other affiliated bodies – Krishak Dal and Sramik Dal – will co-organise a similar event on 30 September in the capital. The party will hold a farmers' rally in Dhaka on 2 October.

Five road marches from Bhairab to Sylhet via Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, and Moulvibazar will be held on 21 September, from Barishal to Patuakhali via Jhalakathi and Pirojpur on 23 September, in Khulna division on 26 September, from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj on 1 October, and from Cumilla to Chattogram on 3 October.

Apart from the programmes, pro-BNP lawyers will hold separate programmes across the country.

