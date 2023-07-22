BNP announces grand rally in Dhaka on 27 July

Politics

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 07:10 pm

Related News

BNP announces grand rally in Dhaka on 27 July

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 07:10 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has announced that the party will hold a grand rally in the capital on 27 July to advocate their one-point demand for a non-partisan polls-time government.

Victims of enforced disappearances, DSA seek justice at BNP's youth rally 

The BNP secretary general made the announcement as part of the opposition parties' simultaneous movement against the government.

AL, BNP and the police, all vie for taking control of the street

"There will be no election in the country without a non-partisan caretaker government and all political parties have united behind it," said Fakhrul while addressing BNP's youth rally in the capital on Saturday (22 July) as the chief guest.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged that BNP leaders and activists were oppressed being sued in false cases and the number of such cases increased in the last few months. 

He said the government wants to keep BNP leaders away from the elections by indicting them in cases.

"We are optimistic today as people of the country have taken to the streets just like they did in 1971," Fakhrul said, expressing optimism.

Terming the government as illegitimate, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government seized power breaching the constitution and stealing votes during the 2014 and 2018 elections."

He said the AL revoked the caretaker government system through the illegal verdict of former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque as they knew they wouldn't win even 10 seats if the elections were held under a caretaker government.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "This government is cowardly and afraid of elections." 

Referring to the attack on Dhaka-17 by-polls candidate Hero Alom, Fakhrul said the AL did not even allow him to contest the election. 

"I was hurt by the way he was beaten up. They didn't let Hero Alom win," said Fakhrul.

He also criticised the government for its failure to control dengue in the country. He alleged that no medical services are being provided for dengue in the entire country, and that the government has made no effort to eradicate the mosquitoes.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / grand rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

6h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

3h | TBS Face to Face
How to invest in bonds

How to invest in bonds

5h | TBS Markets
Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

8h | TBS World
Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

8h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price