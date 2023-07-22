BNP announces grand rally in Dhaka on 27 July

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has announced that the party will hold a grand rally in the capital on 27 July to advocate their one-point demand for a non-partisan polls-time government.

The BNP secretary general made the announcement as part of the opposition parties' simultaneous movement against the government.

"There will be no election in the country without a non-partisan caretaker government and all political parties have united behind it," said Fakhrul while addressing BNP's youth rally in the capital on Saturday (22 July) as the chief guest.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged that BNP leaders and activists were oppressed being sued in false cases and the number of such cases increased in the last few months.

He said the government wants to keep BNP leaders away from the elections by indicting them in cases.

"We are optimistic today as people of the country have taken to the streets just like they did in 1971," Fakhrul said, expressing optimism.

Terming the government as illegitimate, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government seized power breaching the constitution and stealing votes during the 2014 and 2018 elections."

He said the AL revoked the caretaker government system through the illegal verdict of former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque as they knew they wouldn't win even 10 seats if the elections were held under a caretaker government.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "This government is cowardly and afraid of elections."

Referring to the attack on Dhaka-17 by-polls candidate Hero Alom, Fakhrul said the AL did not even allow him to contest the election.

"I was hurt by the way he was beaten up. They didn't let Hero Alom win," said Fakhrul.

He also criticised the government for its failure to control dengue in the country. He alleged that no medical services are being provided for dengue in the entire country, and that the government has made no effort to eradicate the mosquitoes.