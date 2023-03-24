BNP to hold nationwide sit-in on 1 April

The BNP will hold simultaneous sit-in programmes in all metropolitan cities and district towns across the country on 1 April to realise their 10-point demand including national elections under the caretaker government.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, announced the programme at an Iftar party for Islamic scholars and orphans at the Ladies Club in the capital city on Friday.

The party also announced a set of programmes to realise their demand for election under a neutral government and protest the hike in electricity, gas, and essential commodity prices and "widespread corruption by the ruling Awami League".

The programmes also include – sit-in programmes in all thana areas of metropolitan cities and all upazila towns from 3pm to 5pm on 8 April and sit-in, human chains, distribution of leaflets (regarding the party's 10-point demand, reform of state structures, the government's corruption) at all unions from 4pm to 6pm on 9-13 April.

Of the union-level programmes, BNP leaders and activists will stage their programmes at unions in Rangpur and Chattogram divisions on 9 April

The party will distribute leaflets and stage sit-ins at unions in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions on 10 April and the unions of Khulna and Cumilla divisions on 11 April.

BNP men will stage their programmes at the unions of Dhaka and Barishal divisions on 12 April while unions of Mymensingh and Faridpur divisions on 13 April.

Besides, all-level BNP leaders and activists will participate in various mass campaigns including view exchange meetings at metropolitan cities, district towns, upazilas, thanas, unions, and wards with people from different strata of society, aid distributions among the destitute and helpless people from 28 March to 20 April.