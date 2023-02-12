BNP announces countrywide long march on 18 February

BNP will organise a 'long march' in the country's metropolitan area on 18 February, said BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain.

He made the announcement on Sunday (12 February) during a rally organised by BNP's Dhaka north unit in Shyamoli.

Khandkar Mosharraf said, "We are holding the long march to protest the uncontrolled prices of daily essentials including power, gas, rice and oil and to demand the release of Khaleda Zia, all other party leaders, resignation of the ruling government and to hold elections under a non-partisan government."

All other parties who expressed solidarity with the simultaneous movement against the government will also participate in the long march on 18 February, Mosharraf said, adding that the programme will be held separately in the north and south of Dhaka.

The senior BNP leader also called for preparing a greater movement in the coming days by holding the march programme.

This long march is the continuation of BNP's series of movements demanding a non-partisan government to oversee the upcoming national elections.

The party put forward a 10-point charter of demands, including the resignation of the current Awami League government, during the party's final divisional rally at the Golapbagh field in the capital on 10 December last year.

It also demanded that the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and party symbols in local government elections be annulled and that cases against all opposition leaders and activists, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, journalists, and religious scholars, be withdrawn.

As per the BNP's 10-point demand, there should be no barrier to holding rallies, and no cases can be filed to silence the opposition.

The party also sought repeal of the Digital Security Act, Anti-Terrorism Act and Special Powers Act.

Other demands of the BNP include bringing the prices of daily essentials within people's purchasing capacity and keeping the market free of syndicates; forming a commission to identify corruption in the banking, energy sectors and share market; rescuing all victims of enforced disappearances in the last 15 years while identifying and punishing those responsible for extrajudicial killings; and bringing criminals responsible for attacking houses and places of worship belonging to minorities to justice.

It also demanded steps for law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, and the administration to work independently, and without any interference from the government.