BNP announces 48-hour blockade on Wednesday, Thursday

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

BNP announces 48-hour blockade on Wednesday, Thursday

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 04:27 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

A 48-hour blockade called by the BNP – to press home their demand of cancelling the 12th national elections schedule – will be underway at 6:00am on Wednesday (6 December).

At a virtual press briefing on Monday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the tenth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Friday (8 December). 

Jamaat and other parties may announce similar programmes to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 2 December, the Awami League announced a rally in the capital on 10 December to mark the International Human Rights Day. 

The rally under the banner of Dhaka metropolitan south Awami League will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3:00pm.

"To mark the Human Rights Day on 10 December, a rally has been arranged demanding prompt justice for the families of victims affected by the BNP-Jamaat's arson attacks," reads the release.

The Awami League also wrote to the returning officer and the divisional commissioner of Dhaka, seeking permission to hold the rally.

Throughout November, the majority of the days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades. 

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence. 

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.

Top News

blockade / BNP / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

7h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

22h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

30m | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

18h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

17h | TBS World
How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

6h | TBS SPORTS
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

21h | TBS Stories