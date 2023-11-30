BNP announces 48-hour blockade on Sunday, Monday

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 03:53 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

A 48-hour blockade called by the BNP, to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government, will be underway at 6:00am on Sunday (3 December).

At a virtual press briefing on Thursday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the ninth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Tuesday (5 December). 

The Jamaat-e-Islami might announce a similar programme. 

In November, so far around 20 days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades. 

