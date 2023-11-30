BNP announces 48-hour blockade on Sunday, Monday

A 48-hour blockade called by the BNP, to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government, will be underway at 6:00am on Sunday (3 December).

At a virtual press briefing on Thursday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the ninth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Tuesday (5 December).

The Jamaat-e-Islami might announce a similar programme.

In November, so far around 20 days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.