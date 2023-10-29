BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockades from 31 October

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on July 3, 2017 at the U.S. Embassy Dhaka during 241st Independence Day celebration of the United States of America. Photo: Wikipedia

The BNP has announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October to press home their one-point demand of immediate resignation of the ruling government.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programme while speaking at a press conference this evening (29 October).

Addressing the media briefing, Rizvi said the blockades will be organised to protest against today's detention of the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

"Many of our leaders and activists are in prisons across the country. Many are victims of enforced disappearance or killed.

"Our leader Khaleda Zia is hospitalised in critical condition. They [government] are not allowing her better treatment abroad. She was denied medical attention," said the BNP leader.

The party has also called for the BNP chairperson and secretary general's immediate release.

Earlier today Mirza Fakhrul was detained from his house in Gulshan by the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

His detention comes following deadly clashes between party activists with the ruling Awami League and police.

The AL, BNP and Jamaat took to the streets on Saturday, after convening their previously announced rallies in shows of strength. But the BNP postponed its rally at Nayapaltan around 2:15pm as police fired rubber bullets, flash grenades and teargas shells, forcing its leaders and activists to leave the venue.

It called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for today to protest the "police action on the gathering" today (29 October).

Regarding the clashes on Saturday's rally, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today cases were being filed against BNP men for the killing of a policeman, snatching duty officer's weapons, attack on the chief justice's residence, Diploma Engineers Institution, police hospital, setting fire to vehicles and attack on journalists.