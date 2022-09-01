BNP announces 2-day programme protesting Jubo Dal activist killing

Politics

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

BNP announces 2-day programme protesting Jubo Dal activist killing

BNP, which came to power four times, is facing harsh political setbacks in the streets while they are trying to show power ahead of the upcoming national elections

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 08:18 pm
BNP announces 2-day programme protesting Jubo Dal activist killing

BNP has announced a two-day programme to protest the killing of a Jubo Dal activist and attacks on the party's 44th founding anniversary programmes in different parts of the country.

As a part of the programmes, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will arrange gayebana namaz-e-janaza across the country, including at the party's central office in the capital seeking the salvation of slain Jubo Dal activist Shaon, after Juma prayers on Friday, read a media release on Thursday (1 September) signed by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Besides, the party will hoist black flags at all party offices across the country to protest against the attacks on its programmes in different districts, including in Narayanganj, Manikganj, Netrakona, Sirajganj and Narail.

BNP will also stage demonstrations in all cities and district towns across the country on Saturday, the statement added.

The party requested its leaders, activists and associate bodies to join the protest programmes.

Earlier today, BNP brought out a colourful rally from its central office, marking its 44th founding anniversary on Thursday noon. 

Thousands of leaders, activists and supporters of its associate bodies joined the rally. Different district units of BNP also observed the day.

Jubo Dal activist Shaon was killed and 50 people were reportedly injured in a clash that erupted between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj as the law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally around 10.45am.

In Manikganj, at least 30 people including journalists and policemen were injured during a violent clash that ensued between BNP men and police.

A similar clash has been reported in Netrokona, where 22 people got hurt including Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Md Fakhruzzaman Juwel.

BNP, which came to power four times, is facing harsh political setbacks in the streets while they are trying to show power ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Earlier, two BNP leaders in Bhola died following a clash with police. 

On 31 July, local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim was killed in a clash with police in front of their district party office in Bhola. At the time, many got injured including Nure Alam, president of district unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD). Later, he died at a hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment for bullet injuries.

Notably, Ziaur Rahman founded the party on September 1, 1978 with a 19-point programme with a view to build a self-reliant Bangladesh. After his assassination on 30 May, 1981, his widow Khaleda took over the party leadership.

The party has been out of power for nearly 15 years since the 1/11 political changeover in 2007 when a military-backed interim government took over.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP clash with cops / BNP protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

7h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

8h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

10h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

8h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries