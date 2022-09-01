BNP announces 2-day programme protesting Jubo Dal activist killing

BNP has announced a two-day programme to protest the killing of a Jubo Dal activist and attacks on the party's 44th founding anniversary programmes in different parts of the country.

As a part of the programmes, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will arrange gayebana namaz-e-janaza across the country, including at the party's central office in the capital seeking the salvation of slain Jubo Dal activist Shaon, after Juma prayers on Friday, read a media release on Thursday (1 September) signed by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Besides, the party will hoist black flags at all party offices across the country to protest against the attacks on its programmes in different districts, including in Narayanganj, Manikganj, Netrakona, Sirajganj and Narail.

BNP will also stage demonstrations in all cities and district towns across the country on Saturday, the statement added.

The party requested its leaders, activists and associate bodies to join the protest programmes.

Earlier today, BNP brought out a colourful rally from its central office, marking its 44th founding anniversary on Thursday noon.

Thousands of leaders, activists and supporters of its associate bodies joined the rally. Different district units of BNP also observed the day.

Jubo Dal activist Shaon was killed and 50 people were reportedly injured in a clash that erupted between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj as the law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally around 10.45am.

In Manikganj, at least 30 people including journalists and policemen were injured during a violent clash that ensued between BNP men and police.

A similar clash has been reported in Netrokona, where 22 people got hurt including Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Md Fakhruzzaman Juwel.

BNP, which came to power four times, is facing harsh political setbacks in the streets while they are trying to show power ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Earlier, two BNP leaders in Bhola died following a clash with police.

On 31 July, local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim was killed in a clash with police in front of their district party office in Bhola. At the time, many got injured including Nure Alam, president of district unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD). Later, he died at a hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment for bullet injuries.

Notably, Ziaur Rahman founded the party on September 1, 1978 with a 19-point programme with a view to build a self-reliant Bangladesh. After his assassination on 30 May, 1981, his widow Khaleda took over the party leadership.

The party has been out of power for nearly 15 years since the 1/11 political changeover in 2007 when a military-backed interim government took over.