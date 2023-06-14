BNP to announce 'one point' programme soon

Politics

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 08:16 pm

The BNP is going to announce a "one point" programme against the ruling Awami League government soon.

The decision has been made after a meeting between the BNP and the leaders of the 12-party alliance that is currently engaged in a coordinated movement against the government.

Syed-Ehsanul Huda, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Dal, said the meeting started at around 11 am on Wednesday at the political office of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Gulshan.

When asked for details about the "one-point" programme, he stated that it would be revealed at a later stage.

During the meeting, leaders representing the 12-party alliance discussed the upcoming programmes of the ongoing movement, which encompassed a range of demands such as the resignation of the Awami League government, the reinstatement of a non-partisan neutral caretaker government system, and the release of Khaleda Zia.

"The main focus of our meeting today was to fix the schedule of the "one point" programme against the government. The BNP will officially announce the programme soon," he told The Business Standard.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member member Nazrul Islam Khan, Begum Salim Rahman, Mohammad Shahjahan, Abdul Awal Mintoo, top Leaders of the 12-party alliance Mustafa Jamal Haider, Bangladesh National Party Chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, NDP Chairman Qari Abu Taher and others were present at the meeting.
 

Photo: TBS

