BNP to announce new anti-govt programmes tomorrow: Rizvi

He also alleged that the government was involved in the fire incident on Dhaka-bound passenger train Mohanganj Express that killed four people.

File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

The BNP will announce new programmes tomorrow (December 20) as part of its ongoing one-point movement demanding the resignation of the government, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual press conference in the afternoon, he also alleged that the government was involved in the fire incident on Dhaka-bound passenger train Mohanganj Express that killed four people.

"The government has caused the sabotage and is now blaming it on the protesters. It is clear who did this. There is a relationship between state power and this incident," he said.

He claimed that a letter has been sent to the Director General of Health Services on behalf of the police for preparing hospital beds and doctors.

"Why send such a letter suddenly? Everyone has doubts about it. It has become clear who did the Tejgaon incident. Placing responsibility on the protesters enforcing hartal-blockade is a planned move.

"We had already said the government will now stage terrorism and sabotage. In reality, we can see the reflections of that," he said.

Referring to the people involved in this incident as "enemies of humanity", Rizvi said, "The same train derailed a few days ago. The same train was hit twice. Where is the safety of trains? This incident is related to state power. We believe the government is responsible for this."

