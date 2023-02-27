BNP, allies want to turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan: Quader

Politics

BSS
27 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

BNP, allies want to turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan: Quader

BSS
27 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 08:36 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said BNP and its allies want to turn Bangladesh into a state like Afghanistan. 

"Allowing BNP to assume power and letting Bangladesh turn into Afghanistan is the same thing," he told a discussion in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital Monday, marking 54th anniversary of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the hands of BNP leaders were stained with blood as they carried out the August 21 grenade attack.

"This is the party whose hands were stained with the blood of 26,000 AL leaders and activists," he said, questioning why BNP would be allowed to go to state power as it established militancy in the country.

The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that the Pakistani regime was good for him. "The rate of US dollar is 242 rupees in Pakistan now. This Pakistan is good for him (Fakhrul)," he added.

About the BNP's leadership, he said who is BNP's chief is not the AL's headache. "The decision on Khaleda Zia was the court's and it is up to the court whether she will be able to do politics or not," he said. 

Noting that BNP is doing politics over the illness of Khaleda Zia, Quader said the security money of BNP in the next general election will be forfeited.

Chaired by Bangladesh Mohila Awami League president Meher Afroz Chumki, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL office secretary Biplab Barua, women affairs secretary Jahanara Begum, former president of Mohila AL and its former general secretary Mahmuda Begum Creek.

Mohila Awami League general secretary Shabnam Jahan Shila moderated it.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

12h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

11h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

10h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

1h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

10h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover