BNP alleges police arrested its activists last night, demands immediate release

Politics

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 12:27 pm

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has alleged that police arrested as many as 300 party leaders and activists ahead of the grand rally only from hotels near its Nayapaltan office. 

At least 200 leaders and activists of BNP who came to Dhaka to attend the party's mega rally scheduled on Friday (28 July) were also arrested from different parts of Dhaka, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a press release published today (27 July). 

The press release also mentioned that police arrested former Dhaka City Corporation Ward 26 Commissioner Mir Ashraf Ali and his son Barrister Muntaha Ali from their home Wednesday (26 July) night. 

"Ashraf Ali was seriously injured during the arrest, and his legs were broken. He is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in police custody," the release read.

Rizvi strongly condemned such action by the police and demanded an immediate release of the arrested BNP activists.

