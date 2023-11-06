BNP alleges police are detaining its leaders' family members raiding their houses

UNB
06 November, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 03:38 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

BNP on Monday alleged that police are unfairly detaining family members of BNP leaders raiding their houses in different parts of the country.

In a statement, the party said it is determined to oust the current Awami League government with the help of the country's people.

The statement was issued by party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi protesting and condemning the arrest of BNP vice chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

"The police are raiding the houses of our leaders and activists at any time of the day and night to arrest them. When the targeted persons are not found at homes, their fathers and brothers or other family members are being unjustly detained," the statement reads.

BNP Vice Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury arrested; Shahjahan Omar allegedly picked up

Rizvi alleged that the detained relatives of the BNP leaders are being subjected to indescribable torture when they are taken to the police stations.

He also said the current despotic regime has launched a terrible crackdown across the country to wipe out the BNP. "But the dream of eliminating BNP will remain a nightmare as BNP is determined to ensure the fall of the current illegal regime along with people."

The BNP leader alleged that the fascist government arrested Shamsuzzaman Dudu as it has become sacred of movement programmes announced by the BNP.

He strongly demanded the unconditional release of Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained Dudu from a house in the capital's Mirpur area in the early hours of Monday.

