BNP alleges over 11,000 arrests in three weeks

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 09:24 pm

He complained that at least five leaders and activists of the BNP’s associate body, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), have been missing for days after being picked up by “policemen in plainclothes”

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

Over 11,000 leaders and activists of the BNP have been arrested in countrywide raids by police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the past three weeks, the party alleged.

Police raids, harassment and arrests of the family members of the BNP leaders and activists continued in districts, inflicting fear among the families, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a virtual briefing yesterday.

He complained that at least five leaders and activists of the BNP's associate body, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), have been missing for days after being picked up by "policemen in plainclothes". Police authorities, however, rejected the allegation.

In the virtual briefing, Rizvi said that three JCD leaders of the Government Titumir College unit – Mahmudul Hasan Rafiq, Saiful Islam, and Abu Bakar – have remained untraced over a week since they were picked up by the police from their residences in Dhaka on 6 November.

Two more JCD leaders Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Niaz Hossain also went missing after being picked up by "DB policemen" from their residences at Mohakhali area on Saturday, Rizvi said.

The BNP leader said 480 leaders and activists of the party were arrested across the country in the past 24 hours until Monday evening.

With the fresh arrests, at least 11,250 leaders and activists of the party have been arrested in last three weeks with 249 cases filed, according to the BNP.

Police authorities stopped sharing updated figures of arrests and cases for the last two days.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police DB chief Harun-or-Rashid told reporters on Monday that they would continue raids against people involved in violence, arson attacks and vandalism.

Harun said that they have arrested BNP-aligned Janatar Odhikar Party chairman Tariqul Islam for his involvement in violence and vandalism on 28 October.

DMP data available by Saturday shows that the number of cases against the BNP leaders and activists in connection with violence since 28 October reached 131 in the capital with over 2,000 people named in these cases along with several thousand unnamed people.

The DMP also arrested 2,483 BNP activists from 21 October until Saturday morning in violence cases.

The RAB headquarters on Monday evening stated that they had arrested 23  people in different districts in the last 24 hours in connection with "attacks and sabotages", taking the force's arrest figure to 393 since 28 October.

Of them, Mamun Majumder, 35, an assistant organising secretary of the JCD, was arrested from Abdullahpur while torching a bus, RAB officials claimed.

