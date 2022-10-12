BNP alleges barriers from ruling party men ahead of Ctg rally

Amid the spur of a much awaited BNP rally in Chattogram, scheduled to be held for the first time in a decade on Wednesday (12 October), leaders and activists of the party levied widespread allegations against law enforcers for causing various obstacles surrounding the event.

Leaders and activists, who are coming to join the rally from all over the country, have been faced with many hurdles along the way since yesterday, said Idris Ali, former office secretary of the city unit BNP.

"We have received complaints that police and the ruling Awami League activists are blocking various points to stop them from joining the event," he said.

Mentioning the situation in Khagrachari, Idris Ali said BNP leaders and activists, who were travelling via different means of transport to reach the port city, were stopped at various points in Matiranga, Manikchari and Mirsarai since morning.

Chattogram District (north) BNP Joint Convener Nurul Amin claimed that at least 40 BNP leaders and activists were injured in an attack by Chhatra League and Jubo League activists on their way to attend the grand rally.

"The attack took place at Mirsarai's Zorargonj and Baraiya bazaar area around 9am," he told The Business Standard.

After 9 January 2012, the meeting will be held in the city's Pologround to protest against load sheddings, fuel price hikes, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and for the immediate release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The previous political event in Chattogram in 2012 was attended by Khaleda Zia.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists were seen coming towards the rally venue in small processions from the morning. Apart from the Pologround, the city's Lalkhan Bazar, CRB and Tigerpass areas have been flooded with people causing a gridlock.