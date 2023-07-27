BNP gets DMP permission to hold rally at Nayapaltan, AL at Baitul Mukarram south gate

Politics

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 04:39 pm

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given permission to both the Awami League and the BNP to hold their rallies scheduled for Friday at their preferred locations subject to 23 conditions.

BNP has been permitted to hold the rally outside their party office in the capital's Nayapaltan area and the Awami League has been permitted to hold it at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruq told the media on Thursday (27 July).

Also Read: Will give permission for both rallies if enough law enforcers available: DMP chief

The development came a day after both the parties were denied permission by the DMP to hold the rallies at their desired venues.

However, the law enforcement agency has imposed a condition that BNP members cannot gather outside the peripheries of the Rajarbagh Police Hospital intersection to Nightingale, and the Awami League has to restrict their gathering within the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Among other conditions include: Seditious speeches cannot be given, no sticks can be brought to the rally, no bags can be carried, and the parties can use megaphones on limited scale.

Furthermore, the parties have been instructed to deploy as many volunteers as possible to minimise public suffering.

