BNP aims to keep house in order till nomination deadline

With the deadline for contesting the upcoming national polls fast approaching, the BNP is wary of the possibility of any of its leaders engaging in secret negotiations with the ruling party to participate in the elections.

Therefore, in order to maintain control, the party will continue to enforce blockades and hartals while exerting a firm grip on its leaders for the next ten days leading up to the nomination paper submission deadline on 30 December.

According to BNP sources, top leaders suspect efforts to lure BNP leaders into the elections. They said former leaders associated with "Trinamool BNP and Bangladesh Nationalist Front" are enticing the current BNP leaders to participate in elections.

The party has issued strict instructions at all levels to avoid communication with these parties and closely monitoring leaders.

Small party leaders who are allies of the anti-government movement, are also being monitored to ensure they do not submit nomination papers under pressure. The BNP's high command is maintaining consistent communication with smaller parties.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed a leave-to-appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami challenging a High Court verdict which declared the party's registration as illegal.

The deregistered Jamaat, however, is actively motivating and monitoring Islamic parties to deter them from submitting nomination forms before 30 November under government pressure.

BNP-Jamaat sources suggest potential international pressure on the government regarding ongoing wage disputes with garment workers. Sanctions on pro-government entities may intensify the anti-government movement.

Regarding Jatiya Party, top BNP leaders anticipate JaPa will eventually participate in the elections under government pressure like it did in 2014.

However, recent remarks by the party's Chairperson GM Quader suggest potential boycott if elections proceed without dialogue, signaling an unfavorable environment for free, fair, and participatory elections.

Meanwhile, BNP-Jamaat hartal was observed yesterday with small processions in the capital and increased number of vehicles in Dhaka. However, most long-distance buses did not depart due to a lack of passengers.

In contrast to the vibrant scene at the Awami League office, BNP offices nationwide, including Nayapaltan, appeared empty yesterday as leaders and activists feared arrest.

'BNP will continue to exist'

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday told The Business Standard that his partymen are staying away from the central office to avoid arrests.

"Our leaders and activists across the country are forced to spend nights in forests to avoid arrest and torture by the police. The police and the Awami League cadres are carrying out raids on the activists' houses," he alleged.

Rizvi also said the government has created a state of war by deploying law and order forces on an unprecedented scale, accusing them of orchestrating a controlled election to secure power.

Rizvi reported that more than 510 BNP activists have been arrested in the last 24 hours, with 18 more cases filed against 2,085 people during this period. One BNP member died, and 100 were injured during this period.

Moreover, more than 13,720 leaders and activists have been arrested since 4-5 days before the BNP's October 28 rally. More than 314 cases have been filed, resulting in 15 deaths, including a journalist, and over 4,233 injuries.