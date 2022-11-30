BNP adamant about Nayapaltan venue for 10 Dec rally

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:49 pm

Related News

BNP adamant about Nayapaltan venue for 10 Dec rally

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:49 pm
BNP adamant about Nayapaltan venue for 10 Dec rally

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday reiterated the party's firm stance about holding the 10 December rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka, even as police have proposed Suhrawardy Udyan for the political programme.

"I want to categorically say we are not comfortable where you [the authorities] want us to be," Mirza Fakhrul said at a protest rally in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police proposed Suhrawardy Udyan to the BNP on 26 conditions.

Citing potential traffic woes and security reasons related to the holding of the rally at Nayapaltan, police Wednesday said they will take action if the BNP tries to hold the rally anywhere in Dhaka except Suhrawardy Udyan.

"Any defiance will meet with Sections 28 and 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ordinance Act," DMP Deputy Commissioner (media and public relations) Faruk Hossain told The Business Standard.

The sections are about the power of the police to prohibit an assembly or procession to maintain law and order.

Labelling the traffic and security concerns "lame excuses" by the police, Fakhrul said, "There will be thin traffic on Saturday [10 December] as it is a weekend. Besides, there have been many national-level rallies at Nayapaltan. But there was never any problem with them."

At the protest rally, Mirza Fakhrul lambasted the government for arrests and "police persecution" of BNP leaders and activists through "false and fabricated cases". 

He alleged police are raiding residences of BNP men across the country to thwart the movement by the party. "Some 169 cases were filed in the last seven days against 6,723 individuals and more than 600 were arrested."

"You [the government] are not even leaving a corridor for a safe exit. I repeat, now be mindful of arranging a safe exit," he added.

In a separate development on Wednesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government has allowed the BNP to hold the 10 December rally smoothly, but if the party "initiates any kind of violence, it will be a big mistake".

He said if BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia joins the rally, the court will take steps, according to UNB.  

"Khaleda Zia is out of jail on condition, and if she joins the public rally, the court will take steps," the minister said while speaking at an annual training programme of Bangladesh Police Women Network in Dhaka's Rajarbagh area.

"We told them that they must conduct their political activities as it is their political right, but they will not be allowed to create chaos and anarchy in the name of the rally," said Asaduzzaman.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP rally / BNP / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

15h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

14h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

13h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

21m | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

1h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

1h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months