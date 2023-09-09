Defeat 'fascist government' at any cost: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP’s north and south city units have started to gather in the capital gearing up to hold separate mass processions as part of its one-point movement to mount pressure on the government to step down and hold the upcoming elections under a caretaker government at 3:50pm on Saturday (9 September). Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged party leaders and activists to stay alert and ensure the defeat of the "fascist government" at any cost.

At a brief rally in front of the Naya Paltan office of the party, he said, "The people of the country are united today, irrespective of their political affiliations. Everyone must come together with courage and determination to overcome this oppressive government."

The BNP’s north and south city units have started to gather in the capital gearing up to hold separate mass processions as part of its one-point movement to mount pressure on the government to step down and hold the upcoming elections under a caretaker government at 3:50pm on Saturday (9 September). Photo: TBS

The rally was held after mass processions organised by the Dhaka South and North Metropolitan BNP. While Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam delivered his speech, party leaders and activists had to contend with inclement weather as rain poured down.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Awami League general secretary said that there may be an attack on the minority community of this country. But they (AL) are the ones who attack the minority community and blame it on the leaders of the opposition party."

BNP men started arriving in the city around 1:00pm on Saturday (9 September) and started the processions at 3:50pm. Photo: TBS

During the rally, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas declared that the BNP will not remain peaceful if their peaceful activities are obstructed.

He said, "The government is attempting to maintain its hold on power by endangering BNP leaders and activists through various means."

Consequently, he urged everyone to remain engaged and active until this government is ousted.

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "The mother of our democracy, Begum Khaleda Zia, has not been released yet. If she remains in custody, the release of others holds no significance."

He further said, "Sheikh Hasina must step down before the upcoming election; otherwise, there may be no election at all."

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, said, "All of Sheikh Hasina's recent efforts appear to be in vain. After not achieving any substantial results from her visits to other countries, she has now turned to India. What can she possibly bring back? Perhaps she'll return with something as elusive as horse eggs."

BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman, Vice Chairman Mohammad Shahjahan, and Abdul Awal Mintu were also present at the rally among others.

Besides, several other parties supporting BNP's current movement including the Twelve Party Alliance, Jatiayatabadi Jote, and Labour Party also carried out mass processions in the capital.