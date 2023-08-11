Two 'unknown' parties registered by EC to play games over polls: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) registered two 'unknown' parties as part of a plot to play games in the name of election with their help.

"How shameless the Election Commission is... they gave registration to two parties. No one knows these parties. Does anyone know them? Do you know why they're given the registration? They want to play a game over election by them. This game won't be allowed to play this time," he said.

The BNP leader made the allegation while inaugurating a mass procession of Dhaka North city unit in the city's Badda area.

He said the country's 18 crore people are now united to protect their rights and implement the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 and to restore the multiparty democracy. "This time our fight is for protecting our lives. No fear, no jail, and repression can suppress us this time."

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission approved the registration of the Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) as new political parties ahead of the next election.

In the statement, the EC said it unanimously decided to register the two parties.

Fakhrul said they together with the people will defeat the current "monstrous" regime and establish a government of the people through a peaceful and united movement. "We have launched a new struggle. Let's move forward to turn victorious. We want to send out a message to them (govt) through the mass procession that your days are over."

He urged the government to quit with dignity by handing over power to a non-party neutral government, paving the way for holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.

Otherwise, the BNP leader warned that they will settle the issue on the streets. "We'll take back Bangladesh as dreamt by Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia, and the country's people. Let's move forward and we won't stop until we reach our goal of ensuring the election under a neutral caretaker government and the resignation of Hasina."

He said Sheikh Hasina's resignation is their main demand and the voice of this demand must reach Ganobhaban and Bangabhaban.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League is thinking to retain power by resorting to tricks and conspiracy again during the election as they did in 2014 and 2018.

"Would people let it happen this time? The country's people are now united. People of all walks of life, including the farmers and hard-working workers, all political parties and all patriotic people are making one sound that go down this illegal and fascist regime of Hasina," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the current government has destroyed all the achievements of the country, parliament, and administration. "The most they have destroyed is our judiciary."

He claimed that the government has been trying to suppress the opposition's movement by resorting to repressive acts and using the judiciary.

Fakhrul voiced strong confidence that the government will not be able to thwart the movement by any means. "Nothing can suppress us this time. The people of Bangladesh won't return home this time without restoring democracy and their rights no matter how much you jail us, torture us, and how much you lobe teargas and charge batons on us."

He inaugurated the procession around 3:30pm in front of Badda's Suvastu Tower and called upon the BNP leaders and activists to hold the procession in a peaceful manner.

As part of a fresh programme of the ongoing one-point movement, BNP's Dhaka North and South City units brought out two separate processions towards Malibagh from Badda and Kamalapur Stadium areas in the capital respectively.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas inaugurated the Dhaka south city unit's procession in front of Kamalapur Stadium around 3:40pm.

Braving inclement weather, thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the two processions, carrying banners, festoons, and portraits of the party's top leaders.