BNP activists gather in Nayapaltan as protest rally set to begin

On Saturday afternoon, Nayapaltan and its surrounding areas suddenly became abuzz as BNP leaders and activists arrived in front of the party office.

The BNP is gearing up for its protests to push forward the resignation of the current government and against the killing of its leaders and activists, while putting forth its 10-point demand, including the formation of a neutral caretaker government and a reduction in the prices of daily essentials.

The programme is slated to begin at 2pm. Activists and leaders began gathering in small processions around 1pm and the entire area was ringing with different slogans.

General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir of the party will be present as the chief guest in the rally chaired by BNP leader Amanullah Aman.

The organisation's leaders will address the gathering moderated by Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque and South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the Nayapaltan area centring the rally.