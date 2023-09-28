Amir Khusru raises concerns about Khaleda Zia's health, questions possible poisoning

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury expressed apprehensions about the treatment of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia during her time in jail.

He said the need to understand why her health had deteriorated to its current state, and raised questions about whether she may have been subjected to poisoning.

Amir Khasru made the comment while addressing a gathering at Mirpur Mofid-E-Am College grounds in Aminbazar on Thursday.

He highlighted the government's reluctance to allow Khaleda Zia to travel abroad, prompting further speculation regarding her well-being.

Amir Khasru pointed out the historical tendencies of dictatorial regimes, emphasising the detention of political opponents as a characteristic trait.

He asserted that Khaleda Zia's situation serves as a critical example of this pattern, suggesting that her release could potentially impact the current government's hold on power.

Dhaka District BNP President Khandkar Abu Ashfaq, General Secretary Nipun Roy, and Organising Secretary Barrister Irfan Ibn Aman Omi among other leaders were seen present at the rally venue.

"The rally was supposed to take place on the 25th, but our stage was demolished the night before the rally. This time we were given permission at around 12am. Due to this, we have to start construction of the stage from this morning," Barrister Irfan Ibn Aman Omi told The Business Standard.

"The government basically wants to delay us so that we cannot organise the programme well. Due to this, we were given permission last night around 12 o'clock. But today we are fully prepared, already our leaders and activists have started coming to the rally venue, our rally will start at the scheduled time," he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of police presence has been noticed around the BNP rally. Also, policemen and officials were seen blocking the entry of vehicles towards the gathering place. Any vehicle trying to enter the road leading to the rally spot is being stopped and interrogated.

However, police officials declined to speak to the media.

District Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Abdullahel Kafi, Additional Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam, Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Deepak Chandra Saha and other officers are present near the venue.

Earlier BNP's Aminbazar rally was supposed to be held on 25 September near Chishtia Filling Station, however, they were not given permission by the police.

Later, the party postponed the rally.