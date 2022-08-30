BNP activists attacked in Cumilla, 15 injured 

At least 15 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been injured in Titas upazila of Cumilla as they were reportedly attacked by Awami League activists.

The incident took place Tuesday (30 August) after Titas upazila BNP brought out a pre-announced protest rally near Sobujbag area of Titas Sadar around 8am over increase in commodity prices and the torture of BNP workers.

However, Awami League activists allegedly carried out the attack on BNP activists and displaced them. BNP activists also came under attack in Moutupi, Shibpur, Shahapur, Jiarkandi areas of Titas Sadar.

"Additional police have been deployed in the areas. However, no one was reported injured. We are yet to receive a complaint," said Titas police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sudhin Chandra Das.

Titas upazila Awami League senior vice president Munsi Mujibur Rahman said, "BNP activists are creating anarchy across the country. They tried to do the same in Titas. Selima Ahmad MP of our constituency instructed us to stop BNP from creating anarchy here."

"We didn't attack anyone but they (BNP activists) fled in fear," he added.

Titas upazila BNP general secretary Osman Gani Bhuiyan said, "We were observing our pre-announced protest rally peacefully. But at that time, Awami League and Chhatra League activists attacked us, leaving many injured."