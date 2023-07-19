BNP acting crazy as EU, US officials did not discuss caretaker govt: Quader at AL peace rally

Rezaul Karim Reza
19 July, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:17 pm

Quader made the remarks while addressing a rally as the chief guest before the start of the peace and development procession of Dhaka North Awami League at Sat Rasta intersection in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has gone crazy as foreign delegations of the United States and the European Union did not discuss a polls-time caretaker government, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today. 

"BNP had hoped that the representatives of the United States and the European Union would speak on behalf of the caretaker government. But they said Bangladesh elections will be held according to the constitution," Quader said while addressing a rally as the chief guest before the start of the peace and development procession of Dhaka North Awami League at Sat Rasta intersection in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The Roads Transport and Bridges minister said, "The real news is that the leaders of BNP were counting the hours when Uzra Zeya will come, when the European representatives will come. They were pinning their hopes on the foreign delegates with joy in their eyes.

"Europeans came. They are not gone yet but they will. The US representatives came and left without uttering the words the BNP wanted to hear. Their eyes and throats have now dried up. They don't have that joy anymore.

"The US has told Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders that we do not need a caretaker government."

Saying that BNP does not know how to respect Bangabandhu's daughter, Quader said, "They do not speak with the slightest dignity. They badmouth in unspeakable language.

"Their hopes were not fulfilled. Now it's all Sheikh Hasina's fault. Now they know that elections must be held under Sheikh Hasina."

