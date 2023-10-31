BNP accuses PM of spreading false narrative on 28 October rally 

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on July 3, 2017 at the US Embassy Dhaka during 241st Independence Day celebration of the United States of America. Photo: Wikipedia

The BNP has accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of spreading "a stream of lies" during her press conference regarding the party's Nayapaltan rally on 29 October.

"What the prime minister said [on 28 October's violence] was a stream of lies…I would like to tell the prime minister that videos on all things that happened that day were captured as everyone holds a camera now," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, he also said no incident now remains unrecorded, undocumented, or out of people's sight in this age of technology.

"You [PM] can tell various lies in police protection, but you won't be able to cover up the truth."

The BNP leader said the government will not be able to hush up the truth by resorting to lies, staging dramas and making videos as the true videos are now available in people's hands: "I would like to also tell the government that all information is now available."

He said the BNP's massive rally on Saturday reached near Notre Dame College on the east side while it reached near Shahbagh with a packed crowd up to Kakrail on the west side.

"So, how did the buses and trucks carrying Awami League activists go there [Kakrail]? The government and its law enforcement agencies did that to create tension and to foil the BNP's rally by carrying out untoward incidents as per their plans," Rizvi said.

He said various footage suggest that some people were vandalising the main gate of the residence of the chief justice and other establishments with police protection.

"Didn't the prime minister know? There are videos and other evidence of it. You can tell many lies, but you won't be able to hide the truth. All the facts are recorded and the truth is being exposed. So, you have no scope to deny the facts."

He said the government might try to intimidate people with threats and let loose the law enforcers but it will not be able to scare and silence everyone.

The BNP leader said a video was also found on how the ruling party men used a bus driver to torch a bus in front of the national Eidgah ground in the capital today (Tuesday).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said BNP has again proved that it is a terrorist party by resorting to violence on October 28.

"The BNP-Jamaat are terrorists. The BNP is a terrorist party, which they proved yet again," she said while addressing a press conference arranged at her official residence Ganabhaban to speak about the outcomes of her recent visit to Belgium.