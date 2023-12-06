Doly Shaontoni appeals to EC to get back nomination amid credit card default allegations

Politics

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 04:24 pm

Related News

Doly Shaontoni appeals to EC to get back nomination amid credit card default allegations

Her nomination was previously cancelled due to allegations of defaulting on credit card debt

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 04:24 pm
Doly Shaontoni, a nominated candidate from BNM.
Doly Shaontoni, a nominated candidate from BNM.

Singer Doly Shaontoni, a nominated candidate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) for the Pabna-2 constituency, has filed an appeal with the Election Commission (EC) to get her nomination back. 

Her nomination was previously cancelled due to allegations of defaulting on credit card debt.

On Wednesday (6 December), she submitted her appeal at the second temporary booth in the Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon, after settling her credit card dues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Doly Shaontoni expressed hope that the election officials would restore the validity of her nomination papers.

"My family and the people of my area are giving me much support. I have cleared all my credit card bills, sorted everything out, and submitted my appeal today. I hope to regain the validity of my nomination papers," she said.

Top News

Singer Doly Shaontoni / EC / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

2h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

9h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

8h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

3h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

5h | TBS World
Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

19h | TBS World