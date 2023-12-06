Doly Shaontoni appeals to EC to get back nomination amid credit card default allegations

Singer Doly Shaontoni, a nominated candidate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) for the Pabna-2 constituency, has filed an appeal with the Election Commission (EC) to get her nomination back.

Her nomination was previously cancelled due to allegations of defaulting on credit card debt.

On Wednesday (6 December), she submitted her appeal at the second temporary booth in the Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon, after settling her credit card dues.

Doly Shaontoni expressed hope that the election officials would restore the validity of her nomination papers.

"My family and the people of my area are giving me much support. I have cleared all my credit card bills, sorted everything out, and submitted my appeal today. I hope to regain the validity of my nomination papers," she said.