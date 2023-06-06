Blueprint to a smart, green Khulna: AL-backed mayoral candidate unveils 40-point manifesto

Politics

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

Blueprint to a smart, green Khulna: AL-backed mayoral candidate unveils 40-point manifesto

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Greening Khulna, incorporating environmentally-friendly development practices, and making a smart city will be the crux of Awami League mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque's manifesto for the upcoming city polls. 

The 40-point manifesto Khaleque showcased on Tuesday aims to transform into a well-planned, clean, and smart city. 

Announcing the manifesto at the Khulna Press Club, Khaleque said, "Priority will be given to incorporating green elements in road construction, housing projects, and urban planning. We will undertake well-planned afforestation initiatives to create a greener Khulna. Additionally, we will encourage household greening and ensure that environmental considerations are at the forefront of urban planning. Vigorous measures will be taken to combat land, air, and noise pollution."

He also pledged to build more parks and forests throughout the city.

"Existing parks and gardens in the city will be renovated and further developed. Furthermore, we will initiate the construction of a large park, a ladies' park, and two children's parks at suitable locations. Additionally, a 'walkway' will be created to facilitate travel to areas adjacent to the river," Khaleque said.

Regarding the vision of building a Smart Khulna, he said, "Free Wi-Fi will be provided in important areas, bus stops, and entertainment centres within the city. The Khulna City Corporation will establish an e-library, and a mobile app will be launched to enable citizens to report problems, access services, and obtain essential information. Gradual digitization of services and the introduction of e-services will also be prioritised."

The 40-point manifesto also outlined specific measures to address waterlogging, such as automatic drain cleaning, modern waste management, tree care and preservation, healthcare enhancement, ensuring a safe and healthy Khulna, providing affordable medical services, pre-sunrise cleaning initiatives, combating drug abuse, improving road lighting systems, constructing pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, fostering human development in Khulna, creating an investment and employment-friendly environment, developing a civic center, establishing an endowment fund, launching a media centre, presenting the Best News Award, enhancing graveyard and cremation facilities, organising annual competitions for Madrasa students, implementing smart digital solutions, displaying city maps at key locations, conserving water bodies and ponds and implementing special initiatives to teach children swimming, among others.
Khaleque also apologised for the delays in some development activities, which he chalked down to the Covid-induced lockdowns.

"Because of that, despite the desire, it was not possible to complete the huge work on time. As a result, the city dwellers may have to suffer a little. I apologise for this unintended and unwanted delay. However, when the ongoing development work is completed, Khulna will become a healthy city with modern facilities," Khaleque added.
 

Top News

Khulna City Corporation Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

5h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

2d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage