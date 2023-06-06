Blueprint to a smart, green Khulna: AL-backed mayoral candidate unveils 40-point manifesto

Greening Khulna, incorporating environmentally-friendly development practices, and making a smart city will be the crux of Awami League mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque's manifesto for the upcoming city polls.

The 40-point manifesto Khaleque showcased on Tuesday aims to transform into a well-planned, clean, and smart city.

Announcing the manifesto at the Khulna Press Club, Khaleque said, "Priority will be given to incorporating green elements in road construction, housing projects, and urban planning. We will undertake well-planned afforestation initiatives to create a greener Khulna. Additionally, we will encourage household greening and ensure that environmental considerations are at the forefront of urban planning. Vigorous measures will be taken to combat land, air, and noise pollution."

He also pledged to build more parks and forests throughout the city.

"Existing parks and gardens in the city will be renovated and further developed. Furthermore, we will initiate the construction of a large park, a ladies' park, and two children's parks at suitable locations. Additionally, a 'walkway' will be created to facilitate travel to areas adjacent to the river," Khaleque said.

Regarding the vision of building a Smart Khulna, he said, "Free Wi-Fi will be provided in important areas, bus stops, and entertainment centres within the city. The Khulna City Corporation will establish an e-library, and a mobile app will be launched to enable citizens to report problems, access services, and obtain essential information. Gradual digitization of services and the introduction of e-services will also be prioritised."

The 40-point manifesto also outlined specific measures to address waterlogging, such as automatic drain cleaning, modern waste management, tree care and preservation, healthcare enhancement, ensuring a safe and healthy Khulna, providing affordable medical services, pre-sunrise cleaning initiatives, combating drug abuse, improving road lighting systems, constructing pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, fostering human development in Khulna, creating an investment and employment-friendly environment, developing a civic center, establishing an endowment fund, launching a media centre, presenting the Best News Award, enhancing graveyard and cremation facilities, organising annual competitions for Madrasa students, implementing smart digital solutions, displaying city maps at key locations, conserving water bodies and ponds and implementing special initiatives to teach children swimming, among others.

Khaleque also apologised for the delays in some development activities, which he chalked down to the Covid-induced lockdowns.

"Because of that, despite the desire, it was not possible to complete the huge work on time. As a result, the city dwellers may have to suffer a little. I apologise for this unintended and unwanted delay. However, when the ongoing development work is completed, Khulna will become a healthy city with modern facilities," Khaleque added.

