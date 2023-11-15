Blockade: 24 including cops injured in AL-BNP clash in Bogura

The supporters of Awami League and BNP locked in a clash in Bogura's Sherpur upazila hospital area on Wednesday (15 November). Photo: TBS

At least 24 people, including five policemen, have been injured in a clash between the supporters of Awami League and BNP in Bogura's Sherpur on the first day of BNP-Jamaat's fifth phase of nationwide blockade programme.

The clash took place at the intersection of Upazila Hospital Road on Wednesday (15 November) at noon.

According to local sources, the BNP supporters brought out a procession led by district BNP advisor and former MP GM Siraj to enforce the blockade. When the procession reached hospital road intersection, another procession of upazila Jubo League emerged, leading to a clash between the two groups.

Police lobbed tear shells to bring the situation under control.

Rafiqul Islam Mintu, general secretary of Sherpur upazila BNP, said "Our march was peaceful until we reached the Hospital Road area. The Jubo League men attacked our procession from behind. When we attempted to defend ourselves, the police responded by firing tear gas shells. Twelve of our supports were injured in the incident."

However, upazila Jubo League President Tarikul Islam Tarik blamed BNP for the clash.

He said, "BNP initiated the clash by hurling bricks at us. When our supporters attempted to defend themselves, a clash erupted, leaving at least 7 of our members injured."

The policemen injured in the clash are – Sherpur police station OC Babu Kumar Saha, SI Hasan, constable Md Shamim, Md Rezaul and Md Alfaz.