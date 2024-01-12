'Blackest artificial regime' in Bangladesh's history has begun journey: Rizvi

The people of the country and the democratic world have rejected the 7 January polls, the results, oath-taking and the new government, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday (12 January).

"In the political history of Bangladesh, the blackest artificial government has begun its journey with the swearing-in of dummy MPs based on dummy results of a dummy election held with dummy candidates, dummy voters, dummy polling agents and dummy observers," he said at a press conference at BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

"This dummy government is just a continuation of 1/11. On 11 January 2007, the process of turning the country into a feudatory state started through the blueprint of a deep conspiracy and on the same 11 January, Hasina's government illegally seized power again," he said.

"Sheikh Hasina launched the second edition of Bakshal in exchange for the independence, sovereignty and democracy of the country. Foreign newspapers, media and political analysts are loudly saying that Sheikh Hasina has established a one-party regime in Bangladesh through one-sided one-party dummy elections," the BNP leader added.

Rizvi also claimed that Awami League leaders defeated in the election are now branding Sheikh Hasina as the "prime minister of illegal votes" by narrating the incidents of vote fraud, vote robbery and various irregularities.

"The cat is slowly coming out of the bag. All misdeeds of the ruling party are getting exposed.

"The BNP has long been saying Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief and now people belonging to Awami League are saying Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief and a vote robber," Rizvi said.