'Blackest artificial regime' in Bangladesh's history has begun journey: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 06:48 pm

Related News

'Blackest artificial regime' in Bangladesh's history has begun journey: Rizvi

"The cat is slowly coming out of the bag. All misdeeds of the ruling party are getting exposed," he said

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 06:48 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The people of the country and the democratic world have rejected the 7 January polls, the results, oath-taking and the new government, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday (12 January).

"In the political history of Bangladesh, the blackest artificial government has begun its journey with the swearing-in of dummy MPs based on dummy results of a dummy election held with dummy candidates, dummy voters, dummy polling agents and dummy observers," he said at a press conference at BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

"This dummy government is just a continuation of 1/11. On 11 January 2007, the process of turning the country into a feudatory state started through the blueprint of a deep conspiracy and on the same 11 January, Hasina's government illegally seized power again," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Sheikh Hasina launched the second edition of Bakshal in exchange for the independence, sovereignty and democracy of the country. Foreign newspapers, media and political analysts are loudly saying that Sheikh Hasina has established a one-party regime in Bangladesh through one-sided one-party dummy elections," the BNP leader added.

Rizvi also claimed that Awami League leaders defeated in the election are now branding Sheikh Hasina as the "prime minister of illegal votes" by narrating the incidents of vote fraud, vote robbery and various irregularities.

"The cat is slowly coming out of the bag. All misdeeds of the ruling party are getting exposed.

"The BNP has long been saying Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief and now people belonging to Awami League are saying Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief and a vote robber," Rizvi said.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Bangladesh / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

20h | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

22h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

23h | Videos
Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

8m | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

20h | Videos