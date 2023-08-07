BJP eager to work with AL for political stability in the region: BJP President Nadda

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday said his party (BJP) is eager to work with the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) in future for the sake of political stability and curbing terrorism in the region like in the past.

"BJP has a warm relation with the Awami League since long and we want to carry forward our relations by strengthening party level contacts in the days to come," he said while the visiting five-member AL delegation held a meeting with him at his residence in New Delhi.

AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque led the delegation and AL Joint-General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hassan Mahmud, its Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Aroma Dutta, MP, and Professor Marina Jahan, MP, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed different issues, including political stability in the region, Bangladesh's economic development, curbing militancy and India-Bangladesh relations as well, according to meeting sources.

Nadda said India has warm relationship with Bangladesh from the very inception of the country in 1971 through the War of Independence. The then young parliamentarian and later Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpyee brought a motion in favour of Bangladesh in 1971 in Indian parliament, he mentioned.

On Bangladesh-India relation, he said the relations between the two countries reached a new height during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

In this connection, he mentioned that the long-standing Bangladesh-India Land Boundary and Maritime Disputes were solved during the tenure of the two prime ministers.

Hailing the present economic progress in Bangladesh, he said Bangladesh achieved a tremendous success in the country's socio-economic sectors in the region, which is considered as an example for other countries.

On cross-border terrorism, the delegation members apprised Nadda that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed "Zero Tolerance" on terrorism as she (Hasina) said that her government won't allow terrorists to use a single inch of land for terrorism.

After the meeting, delegation member and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud told BSS that the meeting, which lasted for over one-and-half-hours, was held in a "very cordial atmosphere".

"We discussed so many issues with the BJP president," he said, adding that the Bangladesh AL and BJP have been enjoying a very good relation and both countries are solving many outstanding issues in the party and even on government levels through discussion in the past.

Earlier, the Bangladesh delegation held a formal meeting with the BJP at its headquarters here.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Twade and Bangladesh delegation Chief Dr Abdur Razzaque led their respective delegations.

Welcoming the AL delegation, the BJP General Secretary quoted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous quote "Bangladesh and India relations are now enjoying the best of the best relations known as a Golden Chapter [Sonali Adhay] of the bilateral ties".

During the meeting, the both sides also discussed wide range of issues including how to strengthen the party level relations further with the exchange of party delegation level visit.

The five-member delegation of Bangladesh Awami League arrived here last evening at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party as part of the "KNOW BJP" initiative.

The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.

According to BJP sources, BJP National President JP Nadda announced the "KNOW BJP" initiative for the external outreach of the party on its 43rd Foundation Day.