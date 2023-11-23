Bilakpa Dhara calls for changing name of 'Juktafront'

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 09:09 pm

A file photo of Bilakpa Dhara Bangladesh Secretary General Abdul Mannan. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Bilakpa Dhara Bangladesh Secretary General Abdul Mannan. Photo: Collected

Bilakpa Dhara Bangladesh Secretary General Major (Retd) Abdul Mannan called upon Kalyan Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim to reconsider and change the name of "Juktafront" – a newly formed alliance.

In a media statement on Thursday (23 November), Abdul Mannan said, "We have recently become aware of the formation of a political alliance named the Juktafront, led by Kalyan Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim. I strongly oppose this and urge Muhammad Ibrahim to reconsider and change the name of the alliance."

He also mentioned that the Juktafront comprising various political parties was established before the 11th National Parliament Election, led by former President of Bangladesh Professor AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury. 

"Since then, we have undertaken numerous political activities under the banner of Juktafront," reads the statement.

On Wednesday (22 Novemner), three political parties -- Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wristwatch symbol), the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) led by Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, and the Jatiya Party (Jackfruit symbol) led by MA Matin -- announced the formation of a new coalition named "Juktafront".

The newly formed coalition announced that it will participate in the upcoming national election under the current government.

Earlier in 2017, a coalition named "Juktafront" was formed with four political parties with former president and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh chief AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury as its chairman. 

The Juktafront coalition consists of Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Nagorik Oikya.

