Bikalpa Dhara's Mannan rejected for Lakshmipur-4 over loan default

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Bikalpa Dhara's Mannan rejected for Lakshmipur-4 over loan default

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh Secretary General Major (retd) Abdul Mannan.
Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh Secretary General Major (retd) Abdul Mannan.

The nomination of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh Secretary General Major (retd) Abdul Mannan for the Lakshmipur-4 constituency has been cancelled due to allegations of loan defaults.

Abdul Mannan is the current member of parliament (MP) of the Lakshmipur-4 (Ramgoti and Komolnagar) constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan, also the district returning officer, confirmed the matter on Monday (4 December) afternoon. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Explaining the cancellation, Returning Officer Suraiya Jahan noted that Major (retd.) Abdul Mannan has been accused of defaulting in various banks, as per a report of the Credit Information Bureau (CIB).

Apart from this, he has some Tk3.29 lakh unpaid taxes which rendered him ineligible to contest the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

Earlier, the lawmaker's nomination application for Noakhali-4 constituency had also been dismissed on identical grounds.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bikalpa Dhara / Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) / Bangladesh / Lakshmipur / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

7h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

22h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

30m | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

18h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

17h | TBS World
How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

6h | TBS SPORTS
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

21h | TBS Stories