Bikalpa Dhara's Mannan rejected for Lakshmipur-4 over loan default

The nomination of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh Secretary General Major (retd) Abdul Mannan for the Lakshmipur-4 constituency has been cancelled due to allegations of loan defaults.

Abdul Mannan is the current member of parliament (MP) of the Lakshmipur-4 (Ramgoti and Komolnagar) constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan, also the district returning officer, confirmed the matter on Monday (4 December) afternoon.

Explaining the cancellation, Returning Officer Suraiya Jahan noted that Major (retd.) Abdul Mannan has been accused of defaulting in various banks, as per a report of the Credit Information Bureau (CIB).

Apart from this, he has some Tk3.29 lakh unpaid taxes which rendered him ineligible to contest the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

Earlier, the lawmaker's nomination application for Noakhali-4 constituency had also been dismissed on identical grounds.