Bid farewell to BNP forever by showing red card on 7 Jan: Quader

File Photo: Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the AL's Dhaka divisional rally in the city's Arambagh intersection on Saturday (4 November) afternoon. Photo: BSS

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP should be given a farewell forever by showing a red card in the 7 January election.

"BNP is a party of anti-liberation forces, looters, corrupt and conspirators. They should be forced out by showing a red card. Their place will not be on the soil of Bengal. The room of those who want to make my beloved homeland Pakistan and Afghanistan, will not be on the soil of Bengal," Quader, who also serves as the road transport and bridges minister, told a campaign rally in the capital.

Dhaka North and South City units of the AL jointly arranged the rally at Kalabagan ground this afternoon. AL President Sheikh Hasina spoke at the rally as the chief guest.

Claiming that the BNP has fled away from the field of politics, the AL general secretary said there will be a final game against arson terrorists, looters, communal forces and blockaders.

"There will be a game against Tarique Zia. Tarique is a stigmatised child of Bangladesh," he added.

AL leaders and activists welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with slogans upon her arrival at the rally venue around 3:30pm.

Sheikh Hasina responded to them by holding the flag of Bangladesh. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and general secretary of Kalabagan Krira Chokro Afzalur Rahman welcomed the AL president with flowers.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, its joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, AL candidate for Dhaka-10 Ferdous Ahmad and Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also spoke at the public rally with Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.