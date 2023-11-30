BELA serves legal notice to stop 'commercial use' of Biplab Udyan in Ctg

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

BELA serves legal notice to stop 'commercial use' of Biplab Udyan in Ctg

The environmental organisation also demanded removal of all existing commercial structures from the park situated in the Gate-2 area under Panchlaish police station.

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 10:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Environmental Law Association (BELA) on Thursday served a notice on the government and the officials of Chattogram City Corporation, among others, demanding a stop to construction of commercial structures on the Biplab Udyan in the city.

The environmental organisation also demanded removal of all existing commercial structures from the park situated in the Gate-2 area under Panchlaish police station.

Copies of the notice were sent to the secretaries of housing and public works ministry, environment, forest and climate change ministry and local government ministry, the director general of the directorate of environment, the mayor and the chief executive officer of Chattogram City Corporation, the chairman of Chattogram Development Authority, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram, the commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, the general manager of Reform Consortium Ltd and the chairman of Style Living Architects Ltd.   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the notice, BELA stated that Biplab Udyan faces jeopardy due to construction initiatives by the Chattogram City Corporation. Recent reports reveal collaborative efforts by two of the entities mentioned in the notice, aiming to expand facilities, compromising the park's natural charm.

The organisation further said that local residents have opposed ongoing construction and expansion within Biplab Udyan. Responding to their legal assistance pleas, BELA conducted on-site inspections and found that 12% of the park area are occupied for commercial purposes, with intentions to escalate to 55%.

The notice also urged the Chattogram City Corporation to take necessary steps for the meticulous preservation of Biplab Udyan, aligning with prevailing laws and court orders.

It also asked for reinstating public access to the park and annulment of agreements with three of the recipients mentioned in the notice associated with the purported beautification of the park. 

"Existing laws prohibit the repurposing or transferring of the park for any alternative use," it mentioned. 

In the notice, the authorities concerned have been asked to respond within seven days.

Earlier, on 25 November, several social and environmental organisations formed a human chain in front of Biplab Udyan protesting the illegal construction of structures in the park

Bangladesh / Top News

BELA / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Falling into brown

7h | Features
Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

18m | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

1h | TBS Economy
How much aid has entered Gaza?

How much aid has entered Gaza?

3h | TBS World
The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

4h | TBS Economy