BELA serves legal notice to stop 'commercial use' of Biplab Udyan in Ctg

The Bangladesh Environmental Law Association (BELA) on Thursday served a notice on the government and the officials of Chattogram City Corporation, among others, demanding a stop to construction of commercial structures on the Biplab Udyan in the city.

The environmental organisation also demanded removal of all existing commercial structures from the park situated in the Gate-2 area under Panchlaish police station.

Copies of the notice were sent to the secretaries of housing and public works ministry, environment, forest and climate change ministry and local government ministry, the director general of the directorate of environment, the mayor and the chief executive officer of Chattogram City Corporation, the chairman of Chattogram Development Authority, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram, the commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, the general manager of Reform Consortium Ltd and the chairman of Style Living Architects Ltd.

In the notice, BELA stated that Biplab Udyan faces jeopardy due to construction initiatives by the Chattogram City Corporation. Recent reports reveal collaborative efforts by two of the entities mentioned in the notice, aiming to expand facilities, compromising the park's natural charm.

The organisation further said that local residents have opposed ongoing construction and expansion within Biplab Udyan. Responding to their legal assistance pleas, BELA conducted on-site inspections and found that 12% of the park area are occupied for commercial purposes, with intentions to escalate to 55%.

The notice also urged the Chattogram City Corporation to take necessary steps for the meticulous preservation of Biplab Udyan, aligning with prevailing laws and court orders.

It also asked for reinstating public access to the park and annulment of agreements with three of the recipients mentioned in the notice associated with the purported beautification of the park.

"Existing laws prohibit the repurposing or transferring of the park for any alternative use," it mentioned.

In the notice, the authorities concerned have been asked to respond within seven days.

Earlier, on 25 November, several social and environmental organisations formed a human chain in front of Biplab Udyan protesting the illegal construction of structures in the park