Befitting reply to govt from tomorrow's rally: Aman

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 11:07 pm

Befitting reply to govt from tomorrow's rally: Aman

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 11:07 pm
Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

Convener of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Amanullah Aman has said they will give a befitting reply to the government from tomorrow's Dhaka rally.

"The government attacked and prosecuted [BNP men] to stop the [anti-government] crowd," he said while visiting Golapbag field Friday night.

Meanwhile, the BNP leader inspected the preparation and management of the rally venue.

As BNP agrees to hold the rally at Golapbag instead of Nayapaltan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader dubbed it as the party's defeat.

"Having agreed to leave Nayapaltan and hold the rally at Golapbag, BNP has been conceded half defeat," he said.

Earlier, several BNP leaders including Aman Ullah Aman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Abdus Salam, Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas were shown arrested in a case filed over Wednesday's Nayapaltan clash.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted bail to Aman Ullah Aman and the party's National Executive Committee member Abdul Quader Bhuiyan after the hearing on Thursday.
 

