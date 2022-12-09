Be on guard: Awami League directs partymen regarding BNP’s 10 Dec rally

Bangladesh Awami League has directed its leaders and activists in every district, upazila, and ward of the country, including in the capital Dhaka to be on guard against any sort of unrest ahead of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) 10 December rally.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader gave the directives after the joint meeting of the central Awami League with the president, general secretary and mayors of Dhaka North, Dhaka South and affiliated organisations at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday (8 December).

"BNP has planned mayhem across the country centered around the 10 December rally. Awami League will not give any scope to let that happen," Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told The Business Standard (TBS) on Thursday evening.

"That is why, according to the party's decision, leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations will stay in the field with preparation. But what kind of programme will be taken will be finalised on Friday," he added.

He said that special instructions have been given to the Awami League leaders and workers in the capital to take preparations to ensure safety of everyone's life and properties.

Regarding the party guidelines, Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Abdul Mannan Kochi told TBS, "We have taken preparations to ensure that BNP's plant to immobilised capital Dhaka on 10 December cannot be implemented in any way."

"But as per the instructions of the central leadership, we will take action unless attacked. We have taken up various programmes, where central leaders will be in charge of coordination," he added.