BCL vice president Iyaz arrested following ban: DMP

Politics

UNB
24 October, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 12:32 pm

Related News

BCL vice president Iyaz arrested following ban: DMP

UNB
24 October, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 12:32 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested Iyaz Al Riad, vice-president of the central committee of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Iyaz was picked up yesterday (23 October) night hours after the interim government outlawed the BCL on terrorism and other charges.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC-media) of the DMP confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He didn't provide details.

Iyaz was also former general secretary of Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Hall unit of the BCL.

On 6 August, the authorities arrested general secretary of the DU unit of BCL Tanvir Hasan Saikat from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 no visible activities of the Awami League's student wing BCL have been seen.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chhatra League / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

2h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos