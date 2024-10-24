BCL vice president Iyaz arrested following ban: DMP

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested Iyaz Al Riad, vice-president of the central committee of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Iyaz was picked up yesterday (23 October) night hours after the interim government outlawed the BCL on terrorism and other charges.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC-media) of the DMP confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

He didn't provide details.

Iyaz was also former general secretary of Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Hall unit of the BCL.

On 6 August, the authorities arrested general secretary of the DU unit of BCL Tanvir Hasan Saikat from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 no visible activities of the Awami League's student wing BCL have been seen.